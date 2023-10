Marine Minute: Exercise Apollo Shield

IM LANCE CORPORAL STEVEN WELLS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



AS MARINES, WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON OUR ABILITY TO ADAPT TO THE EVER-CHANGING WARFIGHTING ENVIRONMENT. THE MARINE CORPS WARFIGHTING LAB DEMONSTRATE THIS MINDSET DURING EXERCISE APOLLO SHIELD.



MARINES WITH 3RD BATTALION, 7TH MARINE REGIMENT AND THE MARINE CORPS WARFIGHTING LAB DEMONSTRATED THE CAPABILITIES OF EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AT TWENTYNINE PALMS CALIFORNIA.



AMONG THE EQUIPMENT UTILIZED WAS AN UNMANNED ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE DESIGNED TO ASSIST GROUND UNIT WITH MOVING EQUIPMENT.



THE MARINE CORPS IS INTEGRATING REMOTE OPERATED VEHICLES AND DRONES TO ALLOW OPERATORS TO REMAIN IN A SECURE LOCATION WHILE THE EQUIPMENT DOES THE DANGEROUS WORK.



EXERCISE APOLLO SHIELD IS THE CULMINATING EVENT OF A 1-YEAR CRAWL-WALK-RUN BILATERAL EFFORT TO TEST EQUIPMENT CAPABILITIES AND EVALUATE TACTICS, TECHNIQUES, AND PROCEDURES.



TO STAY UP TO DATE ON MORE MARINE CORPS EXERCISES AND NEWS, VISIT MARINES.MIL



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.