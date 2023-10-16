Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 18: Warrant Officers in the JAG Corps

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Learn about the dramatic showdown between Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, GEN Maxwell Thurman, and the Judge Advocate General, MG Hugh Overholt, that is the reason why the JAG Corps has warrant officers today.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    JAG
    military history
    Army
    lawyer

