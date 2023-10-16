The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 18: Warrant Officers in the JAG Corps

Learn about the dramatic showdown between Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, GEN Maxwell Thurman, and the Judge Advocate General, MG Hugh Overholt, that is the reason why the JAG Corps has warrant officers today.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76942
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109945016.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
