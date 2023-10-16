American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on food insecurity factors for service members while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 02:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76941
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109945000.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Food Insecurity, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT