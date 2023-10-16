Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 6 - A Chief Perspective

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to another episode of Blacksnake Bytes! In this episode we interview a panel of three chief master sergeant Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group with questions from junior enlisted Airmen. As members of the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, Chiefs are tasked with the professional development of themselves and those around them, while leading organizations and putting plans into action in order to accomplish the mission. This critical role can be accomplished in many ways, and each panel member brings their own unique perspective and background to this interview.
    They answer questions from Airmen, such as:
    - How can senior leaders best show the enlisted force that they matter?
    - How do you lead people when you don’t have experience working in their career field?
    - How does the 122nd Fighter Wing vet candidates for promotion boards?
    - What is a toxic work environment, and how should Airmen respond in these situations?

    Little Brown Book
    https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/Airman_Development/BrownBook.pdf

    Military Parental Leave Policy
    https://www.afpc.af.mil/News/Article/3262484/department-of-the-air-force-releases-policy-on-military-parental-leave-program/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76939
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109944894.mp3
    Length: 00:47:08
    Artist 122 FW
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 6 - A Chief Perspective, by SMSgt Leslie Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

