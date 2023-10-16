Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 6 - A Chief Perspective

Welcome to another episode of Blacksnake Bytes! In this episode we interview a panel of three chief master sergeant Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group with questions from junior enlisted Airmen. As members of the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, Chiefs are tasked with the professional development of themselves and those around them, while leading organizations and putting plans into action in order to accomplish the mission. This critical role can be accomplished in many ways, and each panel member brings their own unique perspective and background to this interview.

They answer questions from Airmen, such as:

- How can senior leaders best show the enlisted force that they matter?

- How do you lead people when you don’t have experience working in their career field?

- How does the 122nd Fighter Wing vet candidates for promotion boards?

- What is a toxic work environment, and how should Airmen respond in these situations?



Little Brown Book

https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/Airman_Development/BrownBook.pdf



Military Parental Leave Policy

https://www.afpc.af.mil/News/Article/3262484/department-of-the-air-force-releases-policy-on-military-parental-leave-program/