    Fort McCoy DFMWR Director Patric McGuane discusses supporting visit for MWR sponsors

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Patric McGuane, director of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) discusses a special visit Oct. 17, 2023, to Fort McCoy, Wis., by community members who are also sponsors for MWR events and activities. The visit included a bus tour, lunch, and a stop at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, and more. Sponsors help the Fort McCoy DFMWR team complete dozens of events on post throughout the year that affect Army families as well as the entire Fort McCoy community. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 18:16
    Category: Newscasts
