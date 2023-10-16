Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Housing Village Trick or Treat 2023

    JAPAN

    10.16.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    231012-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 05, 2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the trick or treating event taking place on October 27, 2023, at the Hario Village and Dragon Vale military housing communities. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Freeman.)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 23:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76924
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109942289.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Radio Promotional Spot
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Housing Village Trick or Treat 2023, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    Halloween
    Military Housing
    family activities
    the Eagle

