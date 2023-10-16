CFAS Housing Village Trick or Treat 2023

231012-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 05, 2023)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the trick or treating event taking place on October 27, 2023, at the Hario Village and Dragon Vale military housing communities. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Freeman.)
