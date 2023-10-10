Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers to the Corps- Formal Partnerships and Their Benefits

    Rangers to the Corps- Formal Partnerships and Their Benefits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    This month we are discussing formal partnerships, their benefits for all parties involved, and how we make them happen. Thanks for listening!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76922
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109941533.mp3
    Length: 00:53:09
    Artist USACE Wilming District Environmental Education Team
    Year 2023
    Genre natural resources
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers to the Corps- Formal Partnerships and Their Benefits, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT