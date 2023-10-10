This month we are discussing formal partnerships, their benefits for all parties involved, and how we make them happen. Thanks for listening!
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 16:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76922
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109941533.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:09
|Artist
|USACE Wilming District Environmental Education Team
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|natural resources
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers to the Corps- Formal Partnerships and Their Benefits, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT