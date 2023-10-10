A radio spot informing listeners on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba of the tutor.com resource available free to service members. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76919
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109940900.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO School Liaison: Tutor.com, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
