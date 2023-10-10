A radio spot informing listeners that they need to register with the school liaison if they wish to homeschool their children on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76918
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109940880.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO School Liaison: Homeschool, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
