Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Air Force Ball and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    KMC Update - Air Force Ball and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.16.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, talks on Ramstein Air Base's involvement in the local German Oktoberfest celebration as well as the base's iteration of the Air Force Ball. Meanwhile, Tatiana Lingle from the Family Advocacy Program talked about ways of preventing domestic violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76915
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109940360.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Air Force Ball and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    KMC
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Family Advocacy Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT