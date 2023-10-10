KMC Update - Air Force Ball and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, talks on Ramstein Air Base's involvement in the local German Oktoberfest celebration as well as the base's iteration of the Air Force Ball. Meanwhile, Tatiana Lingle from the Family Advocacy Program talked about ways of preventing domestic violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)