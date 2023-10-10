U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella extended wait times

A radio spot explaining the extended wait times at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella due to the switch to MHS Genesis. MHS Genesis is the new electronic health record for the Military Health System (MHS) and provides enhanced, secure technology to manage health information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)