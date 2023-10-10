5th Fleet Command Master Chief Lateef Compton and DJ Cali discuss new security measures, the NBA in Abu Dhabi and getting ready to say farewell. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne).
This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 16Oct2023, by PO2 Sean Byrne
