October is Energy Action Month. On this week's episode of The Marne Report, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Installation Energy Manager Brett Cowan explains the importance of the observance and shares some helpful energy and water conservation tips. Take a listen today wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 11:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76901
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936754.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:53
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
