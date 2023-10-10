Wiesbaden MWR teaches a woodshop safety class radio spot

Wiesbaden Family and MWR teaches a wood shop safety course at the Arts and Crafts Center in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Oct. 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 10:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76900
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936701.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
