Wiesbaden Army Community Service hosts a cancer support group for community members in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Oct. 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 03:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76899
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936700.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden ACS hosts a cancer support group radio spot, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT