Enlisted personnel are critical to modern U.S. Army JAG Corps operations, but when did that begin? Mr. Borch explores enlisted personnel’s origins in WWI.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 08:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76898
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936528.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 17: Enlisted Personnel in WWI and Since, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT