Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 17: Enlisted Personnel in WWI and Since

    The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 17: Enlisted Personnel in WWI and Since

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Enlisted personnel are critical to modern U.S. Army JAG Corps operations, but when did that begin? Mr. Borch explores enlisted personnel’s origins in WWI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 08:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76898
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109936528.mp3
    Length: 00:13:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 17: Enlisted Personnel in WWI and Since, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    military history
    Army
    lawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT