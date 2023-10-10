Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bit: Buildings Reggia Di Caserta

    Bit: Buildings Reggia Di Caserta

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    10.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Episodic Bit about Buildings that can be visited throughout Europe. Reggia Di Caserta is a Royal Palace in Caserta near NSA Naples.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 06:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76894
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109936400.mp3
    Length: 00:03:39
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bit: Buildings Reggia Di Caserta, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bit
    Caserta
    Reggia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT