AFN Naples Radio News: Israel & Turkish Drone

The U.S. has moved forces to support israel following the attack by Hamas.
An American F-16 fighter aircraft shot down a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle that had been observed conducting airstrikes in a U.S.-restricted operating zone about a kilometer from U.S. forces in Syria.
|10.10.2023
|10.13.2023 06:31
|Newscasts
|76893
|2310/DOD_109936399.mp3
|00:02:51
|2023
