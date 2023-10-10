Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Israel & Turkish Drone

    ITALY

    10.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The U.S. has moved forces to support israel following the attack by Hamas.
    An American F-16 fighter aircraft shot down a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle that had been observed conducting airstrikes in a U.S.-restricted operating zone about a kilometer from U.S. forces in Syria.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 06:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76893
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109936399.mp3
    Length: 00:02:51
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    AFN
    Naples
    israel

