Radio news highlighting the NATO Ministers of Defense Meeting in Brussels, Belgium and the upcoming flu season and flu clinics on NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 06:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76891
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936362.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Ministers of Defense Meeting & Flu Season, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT