AFN Aviano Radio News: RAGE Competition

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment or “RAGE” competition held at Aviano Air Base. Demonstrating Aviano’s ability to communicate, coordinate, and execute wartime operations but also display base combat capabilities and Agile Combat Employment effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76888
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936280.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
