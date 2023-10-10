Mike Varoudakis, Navy Federal branch manager, discusses merging finances. (U.S. Navy Audio by MC2 Gwyneth Vandevender)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 04:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76886
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936252.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231011-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT