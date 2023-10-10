THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 21

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76882" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Explore the world of Boy Scouts at CFAY with two special guests. They share insights into the Troop's impact and traditions, highlighting personal growth and friendship. Join us for a glimpse into the Boy Scouts' positive influence on CFAY's youth.