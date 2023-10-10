Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 21

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 21

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Explore the world of Boy Scouts at CFAY with two special guests. They share insights into the Troop's impact and traditions, highlighting personal growth and friendship. Join us for a glimpse into the Boy Scouts' positive influence on CFAY's youth.

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 21, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

