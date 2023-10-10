These two cases examine the CAAF’s jurisdiction when deciding on writs filed by SVCs. Specifically, the CAAF decides whether they have the authority to review decisions made by the CCA’s when asked by an accused, and by an SVC, respectively.
This work, Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 23: Fink v. Y.B. and U.S. & M.W. v. U.S. (C.A.A.F 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
