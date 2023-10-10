231011-N-CR158-1001 - A news story covering the fire prevention week kickoff event hosted by the fire department on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 08:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76871
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109934097.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
This work, News: Fire Prevention Week, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
