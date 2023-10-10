Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News: Fire Prevention Week

    CUBA

    10.11.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    231011-N-CR158-1001 - A news story covering the fire prevention week kickoff event hosted by the fire department on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)

    Fire Prevention Week
    Firetruck
    NAS Guantanamo Bay

