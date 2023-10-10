AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Host UDCG

American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs hosting the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Oct. 12, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 01:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76867
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109933963.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
