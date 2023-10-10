Embry-Riddle University representative, Assistant Campus Director in Rota, Carolyn Palugod, came into AFN to discuss some updates, Oct. 11.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 05:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76866
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109933926.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast, Embry-Riddle University Updates, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT