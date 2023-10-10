Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Episode 19 - C.D.S.: October UTA

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Pat Chard, 130th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, about the Wing priorities for this months Unit Training Assembly.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Episode 19 - C.D.S.: October UTA, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop CDS
    Oct UTA

