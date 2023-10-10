Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 16: Biographical Sketches of Judge Advocates in WWI

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    How did Mr. Borch, Regimental Historian U.S. Army JAG Corps, find so much information on judge advocates who served in WWI? Learn about his research and treasure trove of biographical sketches.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76852
    Length: 00:09:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 16: Biographical Sketches of Judge Advocates in WWI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    military history
    Army
    lawyer

