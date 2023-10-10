How did Mr. Borch, Regimental Historian U.S. Army JAG Corps, find so much information on judge advocates who served in WWI? Learn about his research and treasure trove of biographical sketches.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76852
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109932820.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:04
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | FredTalks Ep. 16: Biographical Sketches of Judge Advocates in WWI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT