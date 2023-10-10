The Contracting Experience - Episode 49: Acquisition Toolbox – Elizabeth Midkiff, Laura Fuller, Justin Lyles

In this episode, we learn about the Air Force Acquisition Toolbox. There are three contracting folks that are part of this conversation. Two of the individuals are members of the SAF/AQC Operational Imperative Field Support Team, Elizabeth Midkiff and Laura Fuller, and the third person is Air Force Materiel Command Contract Data Specialist, Justin Lyles. In this conversation you’ll learn about what the Acquisition Toolbox is and how it is supported for effectiveness to assist acquisition teams in using the latest tools. You will also get insights into how you can start using the Acquisition Toolbox today to enhance your acquisitions.



Acronyms:

DoD – Department of Defense

DAF – Department of the Air Force

OT – Other Transaction

AI – Artificial Intelligence

NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.