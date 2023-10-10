October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so what better way to embrace it than to chat with some of our NAVWAR cybersecurity experts?
With phishing scams, online threats, social engineering, and even AI-enabled attacks getting more intricate and complex, it’s more important than ever to be cyber aware and prepared to protect yourself.
With the help of guests Ryan Lasiter, director of digital innovation and data, and Christina Crawford, cybersecurity technical domain manager, Art and Frankie share their experiences with cybersecurity threats and get tips about what we can all do to stay vigilant in the cyber world.
As you can imagine, there is a lot to touch on, so don’t miss the special bonus episode of Empowering Excellence later this month for more from Ryan and Christina.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76846
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109932140.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:38
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO , CA, US
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 8: Are you Cyber Aware?, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT