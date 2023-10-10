Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 8: Are you Cyber Aware?

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so what better way to embrace it than to chat with some of our NAVWAR cybersecurity experts?

With phishing scams, online threats, social engineering, and even AI-enabled attacks getting more intricate and complex, it’s more important than ever to be cyber aware and prepared to protect yourself.



With the help of guests Ryan Lasiter, director of digital innovation and data, and Christina Crawford, cybersecurity technical domain manager, Art and Frankie share their experiences with cybersecurity threats and get tips about what we can all do to stay vigilant in the cyber world.



As you can imagine, there is a lot to touch on, so don’t miss the special bonus episode of Empowering Excellence later this month for more from Ryan and Christina.