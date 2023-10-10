Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 8: Are you Cyber Aware?

    SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so what better way to embrace it than to chat with some of our NAVWAR cybersecurity experts?
    With phishing scams, online threats, social engineering, and even AI-enabled attacks getting more intricate and complex, it’s more important than ever to be cyber aware and prepared to protect yourself.

    With the help of guests Ryan Lasiter, director of digital innovation and data, and Christina Crawford, cybersecurity technical domain manager, Art and Frankie share their experiences with cybersecurity threats and get tips about what we can all do to stay vigilant in the cyber world.

    As you can imagine, there is a lot to touch on, so don’t miss the special bonus episode of Empowering Excellence later this month for more from Ryan and Christina.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO , CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 8: Are you Cyber Aware?, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    cybersecurity
    National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
    NAVWAR
    cyber experts

