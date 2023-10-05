Thirty-second spot highlighting food and animal safety, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 04:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76834
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109931751.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Feral Cats of Bahrain Part 2 - Radio Spot, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT