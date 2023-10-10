2023 Monday Midnight Mystery Show - Radio Spot

Thirty-second spot highlighting Octobers Monday Midnight Mystery Show, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 04:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76833
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109931750.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
