American Forces Network Incirlik highlights photography classes at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 03:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76830
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109931688.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Photography Class, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
