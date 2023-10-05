Flu shot season is officially here, MAJ Edward Murray, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Chief of Public Health Nursing, details that the most important step in preventing illness is to acquire an Influenza vaccine. On Oct. 3, 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the German-American Friendship Concert at Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. USAG-RP Commander COL Reid Furman detailed the crucial relationship with the military community here and the local host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 09:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76825
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109929299.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Flu shot season and German-American Friendship Concert, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
