KMC Update - Flu shot season and German-American Friendship Concert

Flu shot season is officially here, MAJ Edward Murray, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Chief of Public Health Nursing, details that the most important step in preventing illness is to acquire an Influenza vaccine. On Oct. 3, 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the German-American Friendship Concert at Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. USAG-RP Commander COL Reid Furman detailed the crucial relationship with the military community here and the local host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)