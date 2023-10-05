Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Flu shot season and German-American Friendship Concert

    KMC Update - Flu shot season and German-American Friendship Concert

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.10.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Flu shot season is officially here, MAJ Edward Murray, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Chief of Public Health Nursing, details that the most important step in preventing illness is to acquire an Influenza vaccine. On Oct. 3, 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the German-American Friendship Concert at Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. USAG-RP Commander COL Reid Furman detailed the crucial relationship with the military community here and the local host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 09:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76825
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109929299.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Flu shot season and German-American Friendship Concert, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flu
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    USAG-RP

