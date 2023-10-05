American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted General C.Q. Brown Jr.'s appointment as the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Oct. 10, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Tyrell O. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 08:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76823
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109929227.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: General Brown Appointed as Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, by SSgt Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
