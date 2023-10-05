Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR Art of Cooking Class to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 02:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76812
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109928967.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Art of Cooking Radio Spot, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT