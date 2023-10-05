Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fit Chap - The Commander and The Chaplain

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews LTC Tony Messenger, Battalion Commander for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. LTC Messenger shares his own unique perspective, as a Green Beret and Paratrooper, on the relationship between the Commander and the Chaplain. He reveals the inherent value of establishing good rapport and trust by way of embracing the culture particular to that unit.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 23:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:09
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, The Fit Chap - The Commander and The Chaplain, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chaplains
    infantry
    chaplain school
    USA-IRL

