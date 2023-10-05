The Fit Chap - The Commander and The Chaplain

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews LTC Tony Messenger, Battalion Commander for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. LTC Messenger shares his own unique perspective, as a Green Beret and Paratrooper, on the relationship between the Commander and the Chaplain. He reveals the inherent value of establishing good rapport and trust by way of embracing the culture particular to that unit.