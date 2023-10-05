CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews LTC Tony Messenger, Battalion Commander for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. LTC Messenger shares his own unique perspective, as a Green Beret and Paratrooper, on the relationship between the Commander and the Chaplain. He reveals the inherent value of establishing good rapport and trust by way of embracing the culture particular to that unit.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 23:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76810
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109928093.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:09
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fit Chap - The Commander and The Chaplain, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT