    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History Podcast: Episode 1 - "Hubble Bubble Toil and Trouble"

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Sean Kief and Susan Thompson discuss the history of Spesutie Island at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, from Native American use to it’s place in the Space age, and relate some of the spooky tales associated with APG’s Hidden History.

    Podcast
    History
    Maryland
    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    APG
    Spesuti Island
    Edwin Hubble

