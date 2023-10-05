Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History Podcast: Episode 1 - "Hubble Bubble Toil and Trouble"

Sean Kief and Susan Thompson discuss the history of Spesutie Island at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, from Native American use to it’s place in the Space age, and relate some of the spooky tales associated with APG’s Hidden History.