Sean Kief and Susan Thompson discuss the history of Spesutie Island at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, from Native American use to it’s place in the Space age, and relate some of the spooky tales associated with APG’s Hidden History.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76808
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109926490.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:32
|Artist
|Sean Kief
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History Podcast: Episode 1 - "Hubble Bubble Toil and Trouble", by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT