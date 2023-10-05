AFN Rota Newscast, UMGC and Tuition Assistance Updates

UMGC Representative, Tara Vale, came into AFN to discuss some updates and rumors concerning Tuition Assistance, October 4. She also talked about UMGC Rota's office relocation and contact info.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 04:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76807
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109926229.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
