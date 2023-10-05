Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Newscast, UMGC and Tuition Assistance Updates

    AFN Rota Newscast, UMGC and Tuition Assistance Updates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    10.05.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    UMGC Representative, Tara Vale, came into AFN to discuss some updates and rumors concerning Tuition Assistance, October 4. She also talked about UMGC Rota's office relocation and contact info.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 04:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76807
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109926229.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast, UMGC and Tuition Assistance Updates, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    Tuition Assistance
    T.A.
    UMGC
    UMGC Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT