A radio spot informing listeners of volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups at the W.T. Sampson School on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|10.05.2023
|10.05.2023 12:47
|Newscasts
|76800
|2310/DOD_109924870.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|CU
|2
|0
|0
This work, GTMO: W.T. Sampson Education Volunteering Opportunities, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS
