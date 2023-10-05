Thinking Inside the Box EP07: Forward Arming and Refueling Area Concept (FARA)

“Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, the Aviation Observer, Coach / Trainers discuss an impact of replicating envisioned distances of the next fight with current Forward Arming and Refueling Point doctrine. Of note, the Eagle Team has observed several Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures that Rotational Training Units are employing at the National Training Center to increase survivability. Different units have executed Forward Arming and Refueling Areas, a concept that goes beyond doctrine. Maj. Jake Rykken, CW3 Ed Smith, and Sgt. First Class Anthony Nice provide observations, considerations, and a discussion on risk to compare employing a Forward Arming and Refueling Point or a Forward Arming and Refueling Area.



Recommended Resources:

APD: ATP 3-04.17, Techniques for Forward Arming and Refueling Points (incl C1), 06/4/2018:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32371-ATP_3-04.17-001-WEB-3.pdf



Eagle Eye Newsletter article on the FARA: August 2023; Vol 1, No 10

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/EagleEyeNewsletter/Lists/The%20Eagle%20Eye%20Content%20Index/DispForm.aspx?ID=10&e=RNbnzC



