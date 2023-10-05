Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside the Box EP07: Forward Arming and Refueling Area Concept (FARA)

    10.04.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, the Aviation Observer, Coach / Trainers discuss an impact of replicating envisioned distances of the next fight with current Forward Arming and Refueling Point doctrine. Of note, the Eagle Team has observed several Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures that Rotational Training Units are employing at the National Training Center to increase survivability. Different units have executed Forward Arming and Refueling Areas, a concept that goes beyond doctrine. Maj. Jake Rykken, CW3 Ed Smith, and Sgt. First Class Anthony Nice provide observations, considerations, and a discussion on risk to compare employing a Forward Arming and Refueling Point or a Forward Arming and Refueling Area.

    Recommended Resources:
    APD: ATP 3-04.17, Techniques for Forward Arming and Refueling Points (incl C1), 06/4/2018:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32371-ATP_3-04.17-001-WEB-3.pdf

    Eagle Eye Newsletter article on the FARA: August 2023; Vol 1, No 10
    https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/EagleEyeNewsletter/Lists/The%20Eagle%20Eye%20Content%20Index/DispForm.aspx?ID=10&e=RNbnzC

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.
    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

    Episode hosted by Maj. Jake Rykken and edited by Annette Pritt

    FARP
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    FARA
    Lead Train Win

