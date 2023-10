Archipelago Endeavor 23

I’M CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



MARINES WITH II MEF RECENTLY PARTICIPATED IN EXERCISE ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR ALONGSIDE THE SWEDISH MARINES IN THE BALTIC SEA.



ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR IS AN INTEGRATED EXERCISE LED BY THE SWEDISH ARMED FORCES THAT INCREASES OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY AND ENHANCES STRATEGIC COOPERATION BETWEEN THE U.S. MARINES AND SWEDISH FORCES. THIS EXERCISE FOLLOWS SWEDEN’S APPROVAL TO JOIN NATO EARLIER IN THE SUMMER.



THE U.S. AND SWEDISH MARINES CONDUCTED TRAINING INVOLVING A MOCK SCENARIO THAT INVOLVED THE REMOVAL OF FORCES UNDER FIRE.



THE EXERCISE ALLOWED THE TWO COUNTRIES’ FORCES TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNICATION AND EQUIPMENT COMPATIBILITY WHILE PROVIDING MARINES ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY TO REMAIN PROFICIENT WITH JOINT INTEGRATED DOMAINS.



TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MARINE CORPS EXERCISES AROUND THE WORLD, VISIT MARINES.MIL



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL