On this week's Marne Report podcast we chat with Fire Inspector Matthew Bradshaw from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services about the upcoming Fire Prevention Week activities on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 21:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76766
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109923754.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
