Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 11 – Space Law with Col.(Ret.) Todd Pennington

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 11 – Space Law with Col.(Ret.) Todd Pennington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This episode features Major Adam Reitz, USAF, Associate Professor, Na-tional Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Cen-ter and School, interviewing Colonel (Ret.) Todd Pennington, then-Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Space Command on space law including the strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China. In this episode, Col.(Ret.) Pennington discusses the newly released “Tenets of Responsible Behavior in Space and associated specific behaviors,” addresses the differences between U.S. Space Command and U.S. Space Force, and explains why we are all space lawyers now. This episode is part of a series of episodes with military practitioners in NSL providing career and leadership advice. Although it is fo-cused on military NSL practice, Col(Ret.) Pennington offers his thoughts on the joint environment and scholarly writing for anyone based on his almost 25 years of military service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 09:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76761
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109922359.mp3
    Length: 00:28:05
    Artist ADN NSL Unscripted Ending
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 11 – Space Law with Col.(Ret.) Todd Pennington, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS
    PracticewithPurpose
    BeAllThatYouCanBe
    SpaceLaw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT