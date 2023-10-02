NSL Unscripted | Episode 11 – Space Law with Col.(Ret.) Todd Pennington

This episode features Major Adam Reitz, USAF, Associate Professor, Na-tional Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Cen-ter and School, interviewing Colonel (Ret.) Todd Pennington, then-Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Space Command on space law including the strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China. In this episode, Col.(Ret.) Pennington discusses the newly released “Tenets of Responsible Behavior in Space and associated specific behaviors,” addresses the differences between U.S. Space Command and U.S. Space Force, and explains why we are all space lawyers now. This episode is part of a series of episodes with military practitioners in NSL providing career and leadership advice. Although it is fo-cused on military NSL practice, Col(Ret.) Pennington offers his thoughts on the joint environment and scholarly writing for anyone based on his almost 25 years of military service.