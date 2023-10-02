Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 12 – ACE Enablers: MCA, Force Packages, and Mission Command

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This unique episode was recorded at the Air University booth at the 2023 Air and Space Forces Association Conference. The AFA conference afforded us the unique opportunity to sit down with three of the top Airmen involved in developing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. Please join us as we discuss ACE and its enablers - why multi-capable Airmen (MCA), tailorable force packages, and mission command are so vital to its success.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 06:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76759
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109922257.mp3
    Length: 00:40:04
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 12 – ACE Enablers: MCA, Force Packages, and Mission Command, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAFDoctrine #MCA #MultiCapableAirman #MissionComman

