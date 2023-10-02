This unique episode was recorded at the Air University booth at the 2023 Air and Space Forces Association Conference. The AFA conference afforded us the unique opportunity to sit down with three of the top Airmen involved in developing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. Please join us as we discuss ACE and its enablers - why multi-capable Airmen (MCA), tailorable force packages, and mission command are so vital to its success.
As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 06:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76759
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109922257.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:04
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 12 – ACE Enablers: MCA, Force Packages, and Mission Command, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT