    Lima Charlie - Ep.10 Work for Warriors Indiana

    09.22.2023

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    On the tenth episode of the Lima Charlie podcast, we sit down with Mr. Andy Shackleford from Work for Warriors Indiana. Mr. Shackleford answers questions regarding the valuable, free resources available to Indiana Guardsmen through the local program, including career consultations, resume guidance and job search tools that leverage the program's relationships with military-friendly employers and community partners.

    To learn more visit the Work for Warriors website https://www.workforwarriorsin.org/

    Join the Work for Warriors group on the Indiana National Guard app code: IndianaWFW

