Lima Charlie - Ep.10 Work for Warriors Indiana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76741" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On the tenth episode of the Lima Charlie podcast, we sit down with Mr. Andy Shackleford from Work for Warriors Indiana. Mr. Shackleford answers questions regarding the valuable, free resources available to Indiana Guardsmen through the local program, including career consultations, resume guidance and job search tools that leverage the program's relationships with military-friendly employers and community partners.



To learn more visit the Work for Warriors website https://www.workforwarriorsin.org/



Join the Work for Warriors group on the Indiana National Guard app code: IndianaWFW