    Behind the Uniform: Episode 1 with Lieutenant Colonel Hinkle

    Behind the Uniform: Episode 1 with Lieutenant Colonel Hinkle

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Join us for the inaugural episode of "Behind the Uniform: A Candid Conversation with Wyoming Guard Members," where we sit down with our first guest, (when recorded) Major Karen Hinkle, now Lieutenant Colonel Hinkle.

    In this episode, we dive deep into her remarkable military journey as a Judge Advocate in the Wyoming Air National Guard. Tune in as we gain insights from Lt. Col. Hinkle, who currently serves as Senior Legal Counsel for the Wyoming Military Department, and discover the untold stories and experiences that lie behind the uniform.

    Podcast Description:
    Join Hosts Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall and Major Micky Fisher in candid conversations as they explore the lives of Wyoming Guard Members, both in and out of uniform. From the Army to the Air Guard, our podcast delves into the personal stories of these dedicated individuals, offering listeners a deeper understanding of their lives, experiences, and unique perspectives beyond their military roles. Listen and get to know the remarkable people behind the uniforms as they share their insights on various topics.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 11:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76739
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109920385.mp3
    Length: 00:32:31
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Uniform: Episode 1 with Lieutenant Colonel Hinkle, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

