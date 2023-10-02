KMC Update - General Mark Milley retirement and Government Shutdown Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76736" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, retired after 44 years of service at a ceremony at Fort Myer, Virginia. Assuming the role as chairman is former Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown. The government avoided shutdown with the passing of a short-term funding bill that excluded continued aid to Ukraine in defense of the Russian invasion. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)