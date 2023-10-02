Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - General Mark Milley retirement and Government Shutdown Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, retired after 44 years of service at a ceremony at Fort Myer, Virginia. Assuming the role as chairman is former Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown. The government avoided shutdown with the passing of a short-term funding bill that excluded continued aid to Ukraine in defense of the Russian invasion. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76736
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109920002.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Ukraine
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    government shutdown

