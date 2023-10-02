Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, retired after 44 years of service at a ceremony at Fort Myer, Virginia. Assuming the role as chairman is former Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown. The government avoided shutdown with the passing of a short-term funding bill that excluded continued aid to Ukraine in defense of the Russian invasion. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76736
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109920002.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - General Mark Milley retirement and Government Shutdown Update, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT