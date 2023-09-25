RecruitMilitary - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E6 - 26 September 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76729" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

RecruitMilitary connects employers to military community job seekers via recruiting, career fairs, a job board, and career services that are free of charge to the military community. Learn more on this week's Soldier For Life Podcast as we chat with RecruitMilitary CEO and Army veteran Tim Best.