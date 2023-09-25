Being A Military Spouse - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E5 - 12 September 2023

We all agree that military spouses are the backbones of our military families. But what is it really like to be a military spouse? On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with three military spouses - Laura Torres, Lydiah Owiti, and Laura Abubekr - about the highs, lows, challenges, and victories military spouses face every day.