Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Being A Military Spouse - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E5 - 12 September 2023

    Being A Military Spouse - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E5 - 12 September 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    We all agree that military spouses are the backbones of our military families. But what is it really like to be a military spouse? On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with three military spouses - Laura Torres, Lydiah Owiti, and Laura Abubekr - about the highs, lows, challenges, and victories military spouses face every day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76728
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109919065.mp3
    Length: 00:36:18
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Being A Military Spouse - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E5 - 12 September 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT