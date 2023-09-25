We all agree that military spouses are the backbones of our military families. But what is it really like to be a military spouse? On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with three military spouses - Laura Torres, Lydiah Owiti, and Laura Abubekr - about the highs, lows, challenges, and victories military spouses face every day.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 16:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76728
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109919065.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:18
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Being A Military Spouse - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E5 - 12 September 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT